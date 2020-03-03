Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Tweaks producing spring success
DeJong, who went 2-for-3 with a run in a Grapefruit League win over the Astros on Tuesday, is hitting .571 with a double, three home runs, seven RBI, a walk and five runs across his first six spring games.
DeJong's exhibition slate has been a rousing success early, as he now has a five-game hitting streak and homered in back-to-back days Sunday and Monday. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports the 26-year-old vowed to simplify his approach at the plate this season by focusing on laying off any pitches that are down and away, the culprit for many of his career-high 149 strikeouts in 2019. DeJong is hoping that by establishing a zone and sticking to it, he'll also improve his situational hitting after slashing an unsightly .193/.297/.277 with runners in scoring position last season and hitting only one of his 30 homers with a runner on second or third base.
