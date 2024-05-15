Helsley allowed a hit and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Helsley has a win and six saves during his nine-inning scoreless streak, a span that's seen him allowed six hits and one walk while striking out 11. The right-hander is 13-for-14 in save chances this season with a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 23:2 K:BB over 20 innings. Helsley seems to be benefiting from being the stand-alone closer as opposed to part of a committee. His career high in saves is 19 in 2022, a mark he should be able to shatter as long as he doesn't add to his lengthy injury history.