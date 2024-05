Helsley struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Helsley needed only 12 pitches (10 strikes) to quickly close out the 4-3 victory. Since blowing a save in his season debut, he's converted 12 consecutive chances. During that stretch, Helsley has given up just one earned run over 18 frames, lowering his season ERA to 1.42 alongside a 21:2 K:BB.