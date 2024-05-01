Helsley struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.

All 10 pitches Helsley fired were strikes, and he hit triple digits on the radar gun with three of them. The right-hander has been lights out to begin the season, converting 10 of 11 save chances with a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB through 16 innings.