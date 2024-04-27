Helsley struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

The right-hander needed only nine pitches (seven strikes) to convert his eighth straight chance after blowing a save March 30. Helsley hasn't allowed an earned run in seven straight appearances, and he sports a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 14 innings on the season. The 29-year-old's career high is 19 saves, but he's tracking to blow past that mark by the All-Star break.