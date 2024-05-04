Helsley tossed a perfect inning to earn a save over the White Sox on Friday.
Helsely retired the 2-3-4 hitters in the White Sox lineup with just eight pitches to secure the 3-0 win. Since blowing a save chance in his season debut, Helsley has converted 11 consecutive opportunities while allowing one earned run over 16 innings. He owns a 1.59 ERA with a terrific 19:2 K:BB this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Nails down save No. 10•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Loads bases but nets save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Collects eighth save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Snags second win•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Handed extra-inning loss•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Takes care of business for save•