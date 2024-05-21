Helsley walked one and struck out none over a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Monday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Helsley hadn't pitched since last Tuesday, but he didn't show much rust. The closer is on a 10-inning scoreless streak, and he's earned seven saves and a win in that span. For the season, he's 14-for-15 in save chances with a 2-2 record, a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB over 21 innings. Helsley's strong pitching has helped him go unquestioned as the Cardinals' closer this year, though the team's 21-26 record leaves some doubt as to if he can keep picking up saves at such a strong pace.