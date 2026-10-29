Helsley (elbow) will exercise his $14 million player option for 2027, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Helsley was limited to only 15.1 innings in 2026 because of elbow trouble, making his decision to pick up his player option and remain in Baltimore a fairly easy one. The reliever pitched in a rehab game in September, so he should be healthy for spring training, barring any setbacks. Helsley figures to be in the mix to close games for the Orioles in 2027, though Felix Bautista and/or Rico Garcia are also options for the ninth inning.