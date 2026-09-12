Helsley (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Matt Betts of MLB.com reports.

Helsley has been on the 15-day injured list since late June with right elbow discomfort, and the right-hander threw 24 pitches in live batting practice Tuesday. The rehab outing will be his first game action in over two months, so he'll likely need to get a few appearances under his belt before becoming an option to rejoin the Orioles. A return before the end of the season remains in the cards, though.