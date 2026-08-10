Orioles' Ryan Helsley: In store for long buildup

Helsley (elbow) said Sunday that he's about a week into his throwing program but is likely a couple of weeks away from getting back on a mound, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

On the shelf for the second time this season due to a right elbow injury, Helsley looks like he'll be eased along slowly during his rehab program. He's expected to gradually increase his throwing distance off flat ground for the next two weeks before he begins throwing bullpen sessions. After that, Helsey will then need to resume facing hitters and complete a rehab assignment before potentially making his return to the Baltimore bullpen. Given the multiple hurdles Helsley still needs to clear, he doesn't appear likely to make it back from the 60-day injured list until at least early September.