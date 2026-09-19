President of baseball operations Mike Elias said Saturday that Helsley (elbow) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Helsley has been working his way back from right elbow inflammation that forced him onto the injured list in late June, but he hasn't pitched in a rehab game at Triple-A Norfolk since last Saturday. With his progress stalling, the Orioles have officially now shifted their focus to getting the 32-year-old ready for 2027. He'll finish 2026 with a 4.11 ERA and 1.43 WHIP alongside a 21:9 K:BB across 15.1 innings.