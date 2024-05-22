Helsley walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

The game was suspended due to inclement weather Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, which likely means he'll be unavailable for Wednesday's regularly scheduled contest. Nolan Gorman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a lead, and Helsley was able to close it out for his 15th save of the season. He extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings and now has a 1.23 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB over 22 innings this season.