Helsley worked around a pair of walks in the ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cubs. He struck out two.

After recording the first two outs in the ninth, Helsley issued consecutive walks to Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ before ultimately striking out Nico Hoerner to close out the shutout victory while earning his MLB-leading 23rd save of the year. Helsley has yet to blow a save since March 30, his first appearance of the season. His ERA is down to 2.61 with a 1.13 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 31 innings.