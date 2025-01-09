Helsley agreed to a one-year, $8.2 million contract with the Cardinals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After leading the majors with 49 saves last season, Helsley has officially earned himself a $4.4 million raise heading into his final year of team control. The 30-year-old reliever also finished 2024 with a 2.04 ERA and 1.10 WHIP alongside a 79:23 K:BB and projects as one of the top fantasy closers entering the new year.