Helsley (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with a strikeout over one inning.

Helsley took the mound in the top of the ninth with the score 0-0, but couldn't keep the game at a stalemate. The 29-year-old walked Jack Suwinski, yielded a single to Andrew McCutchen and walked Bryan Reynolds to load the bases with no outs. Suwinski and McCutchen ended up coming around to score before Helsley was able to record three outs, marking the closer's first loss since April 19 and bumping his ERA up from 2.25 to 2.79 through 29.0 innings.