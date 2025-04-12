Helsley earned the save after allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Phillies.

Trea Turner brought the possible tying run to the plate with a leadoff single, but Helsley quickly put out the next three batters he faced on just six pitches to protect a 2-0 victory. The hard-throwing right-hander has blown one save and struggled with his control to begin the season, as evidenced by his 1.67 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over six frames, but Helsley has given up just two runs and remains St. Louis' go-to weapon in save situations.