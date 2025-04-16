Helsley earned the save in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros, working around a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Helsley has held opponents scoreless in six of his seven appearances this season while improving to 3-for-4 in save chances. His ERA is down to 2.57, with a 1.57 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB through seven innings to start the campaign.