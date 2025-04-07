Helsley allowed two runs on a hit and four walks in one inning during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against Boston. He struck out two and was charged with a blown save in the loss.

Helsley made his first appearance since April 1 and saw his first save chance since March 27. He threw just 16 of 37 pitches for strikes and failed to protect the 4-2 lead. St. Louis would go on to lose in the 10th inning. Helsley hadn't walked a batter this season through three innings and Sunday was his first time walking multiple batters in an outing since June 24, 2024. His ERA jumped to 4.50 but he maintains a firm grasp on the Cardinals' closer role.