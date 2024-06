Helsley picked up the save in Friday's 8-5 victory over Colorado. He pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

Helsley handily retired all three batters faced in his third consecutive scoreless outing to gather his league-leading 21st save. The Cardinals closer has been stellar, suffering just one blown save in his 28 total appearances. Overall, the 29-year-old flamethrower sports a 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB in 28 innings this season.