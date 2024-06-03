Helsley struck out two without allowing a hit or a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

A flyout allowed the initial runner to advance to third base, but Helsley struck out the next two batters to close this game. It was encouraging to see the 29-year-old have a dominant outing after allowing four runs over his previous three appearances. He's earned a save in eight straight outings despite his recent shakiness, and he still has a 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 26 innings while converting 19 of 20 save chances this season.