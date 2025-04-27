Helsley (1-0) blew the save but collected the win Saturday against the Brewers. He allowed two runs on two hits and no walks with no strikeouts over an inning.

The St. Louis closer has allowed runs in just two appearances this season, both of which were his only blown saves. Helsley conceded a two-run homer to Jackson Chourio in the ninth before being bailed out by a walk-off Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the frame. Despite sporting a respectable 3.60 ERA through his first 10 innings, Helsley has struggled with free passes (7.2 BB/9), which has led to a 4.73 FIP.