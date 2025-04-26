Helsley earned the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Brewers, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Helsley was brought in for the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead. He got around an Isaac Collins leadoff single by inducing a double play on a Vinny Capra groundout, and Helsley secured the save after Caleb Durbin lined out to center field. Helsley has recorded a save in three of his last four outings and has a 2.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over nine innings this season.