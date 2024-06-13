Helsley allowed one hit and struck out one batter over a scoreless inning to earn a save against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Helsley had a rough outing Tuesday against Pittsburgh, giving up two runs over one frame to take the loss. He was right back on the mound the next day and bounced back nicely, working around a leadoff single to finish off the victory. Helsley has converted 22 straight save chances since blowing a save in his first opportunity of the campaign, and the 22 saves overall leads all major-league pitchers.