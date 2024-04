Helsley struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to notch his ninth save of the season in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Helsley made things interesting as he tried to protect a three-run advantage, loading the bases on two singles and a walk. However, with Francisco Lindor representing the go-ahead run he got the shortstop to pop out on the first pitch to end it. Helsley is 9-for-10 in save opportunities on the season and boasts a 1.80 ERA and 17:2 K:BB across 15 innings.