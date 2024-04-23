Helsley (2-2) earned the win Monday versus the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and striking out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning.

Helsley has allowed just one unearned run over his last six appearances, though that led to a loss. He was able to back into the win Monday, keeping the game tied in the top of the ninth inning before Nolan Gorman hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the frame. Through 12 appearances, Helsley has a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB while converting seven of his eight save chances.