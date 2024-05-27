Helsley allowed a run on three hits in one inning but earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. He struck out a batter in the outing.

Helsley ran into trouble against the Cubs for the second consecutive night and was still able to escape with a save. He allowed a leadoff home run to Ian Happ and then gave up back-to-back two-out singles before getting Seiya Suzuki to end things with a fly out. That's now seven hits and three runs given up by Helsley over his last two appearances, though both still turned into saves at the end of the day. He's tied with Emmanuel Clase atop baseball with 17 saves and still owns excellent overall numbers with a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB in 24 innings.