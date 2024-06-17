Helsley allowed two walks during a scoreless ninth to pick up the save Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Helsley tossed just 11 of 23 pitches for strikes and started behind in the count to four of five batters faced but still managed to finish off the game for the Cardinals when a drive to the gap by pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom with two on was snagged by Brendan Donovan to preserve the win. It was another shaky outing for Helsley who has struggled recently with his command, walking four over his last two appearances. Despite the recent trouble, he maintains an ERA of 2.53 and has converted on each of his last 24 save opportunities, last blowing a save on March 30 during his first appearance of the season.