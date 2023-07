Helsley (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Helsley has been out since June 12 after being placed on the 15-day injured list, so although he is now on the 60-day IL, the right-hander remains eligible to return Aug. 12. The transaction made room for Andrew Suarez on the 40-man roster after Suarez had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.