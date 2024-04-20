Helsley (1-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning to take the extra-inning loss versus the Brewers on Friday.

Helsley was brought in for the top of the 10th inning and gave up an RBI single to William Contreras. While it wasn't a save situation, it ended a four-inning scoreless streak for Helsley. The right-hander is 7-for-8 in saves while adding a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB over 11 innings. He continues to operate as a traditional closer rather than in a committee as he had in previous years.