Helsley earned another save Tuesday against the Athletics, striking out a batter in a perfect inning of work.

Helsley shut down the A's in the ninth on consecutive nights to pick up his league-leading seventh save of the year. He's been perfect over his last four outings, allowing no hits while boasting a 7:0 K:BB and converting all four of his save chances. After pitching back-to-back nights, it's likely Helsley gets Wednesday off, which could put Andrew Kittredge or Giovanny Gallegos in line for a save chance.