Helsley struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Helsley worked quickly Friday, needing just 11 pitches to finish off the 9-6 win. He's now converted five of his six save chances through eight appearances. He lowered his ERA to 3.38 with a strong 9:1 K:BB. Helsley has punched out four batters in two perfect frames since taking a loss against the Phillies on April 8.