Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Recalled Sunday
Helsley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Helsey was sent to Memphis on July 21 and returns to the Cardinals after spending two weeks in the minors. The 25-year-old has a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB through 12.1 major-league innings this season.
