Hence, who has been on the 7-day injured list at High-A Peoria, avoided serious injury after being bothered by chest tightness and could be activated soon, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It's good to hear that Hence was dealing with a chest issue rather than an elbow or shoulder issue. He has not pitched since April 13 and was expected to throw high-intensity bullpen sessions this week. If he has remained on his scheduled throwing program, Hence could be activated in the first half of May.