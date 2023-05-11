Hence (chest) was activated from the minor-league injured list Thursday at High-A Peoria.

Hence is scheduled to return to Peoria's starting rotation Friday after missing nearly a full month due to chest tightness. It sounds like the Cardinals were mostly playing things cautiously with the 20-year-old top pitching prospect, who has delivered a sparkling 2.12 ERA and 103:21 K:BB through his first 68 professional innings. He had logged two scoreless starts this season in High-A ball before landing on the IL.

More News