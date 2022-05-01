Edman was removed from Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the seventh inning with an apparent injury, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

According to Woo, Edman was running awkwardly after singling to right field in what proved to be his final plate appearance of the day in the bottom of the fifth, but he still played the field for the next inning before ultimately bowing out of the contest. The Cardinals will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of Edman's injury after the contest. If the issue is something that forces Edman to the injured list, top prospect Nolan Gorman could get a call-up from Triple-A Memphis to fill the void at the keystone.