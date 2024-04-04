Edman (wrist) said Thursday that while he got "generally good news" from his MRI on Wednesday, he remains shut down from most baseball activities for the time being, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman will have another exam on his right wrist Monday, and it sounds like he could be cleared to ramp things up then if he receives a positive report. The 28-year-old is now six months removed from what was supposed to be a relatively minor surgery, but he has been unable to get over the hump in his recovery.