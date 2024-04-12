Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Friday that Edman (wrist) will ramp up his rehab process Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman was shut down during spring training after experiencing lingering pain in his surgically repaired right wrist. He started the season on the 10-day IL and has avoided most baseball activities. Starting Monday, Edman and Dylan Carlson (shoulder) will hit off a tee and receive soft-toss throws from coaches in the first step of their rehab process. With the Cardinals last season, Edman slashed .248/.307/.399 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI over 528 plate appearances.