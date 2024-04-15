Edman (wrist) was scheduled to begin taking dry swings Monday and is expected to advance to tee work Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

His recovery from offseason surgery on his right wrist has put Edman on the shelf to begin the 2024 campaign, but he recently received clearance to begin ramping up his activity. While he's still in the early stages, Edman will at least start taking some cuts and making contact with baseballs beginning Tuesday. The 28-year-old should play close to every day for St. Louis once healthy after exceeding 500 plate appearances each of the last three years.