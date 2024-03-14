Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Edman will open the season on the 10-day injured list after being shut down again due to lingering pain in his surgically repaired right wrist, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman will still be able to do some defensive drills and throwing, but he'll be shut down from swinging a bat for a least one week while the Cardinals wait for him to knock out all of the discomfort in the wrist. Though Marmol confirmed that the 28-year-old will be headed to the IL, a clear timeline for Edman to make his season debut hasn't been made available. Dylan Carlson still seems to be the favorite to open the season as the primary center fielder for St. Louis, but prospect Victor Scott is breathing down his neck.