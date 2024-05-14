Edman (wrist) took soft toss Monday as he continues his hitting progression, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edman has gone from tee work to soft toss and will progress to facing live pitching once he's ready for the next step. The switch-hitter is being slow-played following complications in his recovery from right wrist surgery and still appears to be pretty far off from beginning a rehab assignment.