Edman (wrist) took soft toss Monday as he continues his hitting progression, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Edman has gone from tee work to soft toss and will progress to facing live pitching once he's ready for the next step. The switch-hitter is being slow-played following complications in his recovery from right wrist surgery and still appears to be pretty far off from beginning a rehab assignment.
