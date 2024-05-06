The Cardinals transferred Edman (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Edman has been on the IL all season while working his way back from October surgery on his right wrist. The 28-year-old has resumed taking swings from both sides of the plate without incident, but since he has yet to be cleared for full baseball activities, the expectation was that he would still need at least a few more weeks to finish up his rehab program. With that in mind, Edman's move to the 60-day IL doesn't come as surprise, and his potential timeline for a return won't be dramatically affected as a result. He won't be eligible to make his 2024 Cardinals debut until May 24.