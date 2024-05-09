Share Video

Edman (wrist) remains limited to tee work, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He has been cleared to up the intensity of his workouts, but Edman's progress remains, at best, slow, with no return date in sight. The switch-hitter was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier this week, so he's officially not eligible for activation until late May.

