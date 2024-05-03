Edman (wrist) is slated to take full swings off a tee Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Edman recently progressed to hitting from both sides of the dish after initially being limited to the right side as he recovers from right wrist surgery. He was also seen tracking flyballs during batting practice Friday, per John Denton of MLB.com. Edman still appears far away from a rehab assignment, but the 29-year-old is steadily progressing.
