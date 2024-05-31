Edman (wrist) has been cleared to take batting practice from the left side of the plate, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time the switch-hitter has taken BP from the left side since he experienced complications in his recovery from right wrist surgery. While the step is an important one, Edman does not appear close to beginning a rehab assignment just yet.
