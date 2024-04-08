Edman (wrist) was cleared by a doctor Monday to begin baseball activities, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It's certainly good news, although Edman will basically be re-starting the equivalent of a spring training ramp-up from square one, so it will be a while before he returns. That's assuming things go well with the ramp-up, of course, which was not the case previously. Victor Scott has been filling in for Edman in center field but is off to just a 3-for-36 start at the plate.