Edman (wrist) was cleared by a doctor Monday to begin baseball activities, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It's certainly good news, although Edman will basically be re-starting the equivalent of a spring training ramp-up from square one, so it will be a while before he returns. That's assuming things go well with the ramp-up, of course, which was not the case previously. Victor Scott has been filling in for Edman in center field but is off to just a 3-for-36 start at the plate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Still shut down from most activity•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scheduled for MRI•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Moves to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Opening season on IL•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Encouraged after multiple opinions•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Doubtful for Opening Day•