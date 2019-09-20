Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Laces another three-bagger
Edman went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Thursday.
Edman has shown a welcome penchant for impactful hits in an impressive September, as 11 of his 20 hits during the month have been either a double (four), a triple (two) or a home run (five). Coupled with his .313 average since the calendar flipped from August, the rookie's contributions have been pivotal to the Cardinals' ongoing postseason push.
