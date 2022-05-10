Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak hinted that Edman may continue to see most of his starts at second base even after everyday shortstop Paul DeJong was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Mozeliak suggested that Edman will continue to get reps at shortstop during pregame activities over the next few days before the Cardinals contemplate a position change, but the club doesn't seem overly motivated to shift him off second base and potentially disrupt his excellent start to the season both in the field and at the plate. Before Edman gets a look at shortstop, the Cardinals are likely to give chances to Brendan Donovan -- who picks up his first MLB start at the position Tuesday -- and Edmundo Sosa (illness), who is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list later this week. Edman, meanwhile, will remain at the keystone and bat leadoff in Tuesday's series opener.