O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

In five games since returning from a shoulder injury, O'Neill is 7-for-19 (.368) with a home run, a double and six RBI. He got the Cardinals on the board with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning Saturday before adding a two-run double in the eighth. While he's still slashing a meager .219/.273/.336 in 37 contests overall, his recent hitting suggests he's trending in the right direction, which should allow him to command a starting role in left field.