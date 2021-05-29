O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-6 victory over Arizona on Friday.

O'Neill helped St. Louis get off to a quick start, smashing a two-run shot to left field as part of a four-run first inning for the team. The long ball was his second in as many days after returning from the injured list Thursday. After a sluggish start to the campaign during which he batted .125 over his first 10 contests, O'Neill has been a big part of the offense in his subsequent 22 games, hitting .312 with nine homers, 19 RBI and four stolen bases across 77 at-bats.