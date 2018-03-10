O'Neill exited Friday's spring game against the Astros with a right hamstring strain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Friday was O'Neill's first start since returning from the strained oblique he sustained in late February. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point but the 22-year-old seems likely to at least be sidelined for a couple of days.

